‘Very exciting time at club’ – Ben Davies commits future to Tottenham until 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘Very exciting time at club’ – Ben Davies commits future to Tottenham until 2025

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 10:39 am
Tottenham defender Ben Davies has signed a contract extension (Nick Potts/PA)
Tottenham defender Ben Davies has signed a contract extension (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham defender Ben Davies admits it is an exciting time to be at the club after he extended his contract until 2025.

The Wales international, who moved to Spurs from Swansea eight years ago, did not need to think twice about adding an additional 12 months on to his previous deal.

“After last season and the summer this club has had there is no more exciting time than right now to be at this club,” he told SpursPlay.

“I was enjoying my football and when the opportunity came to extend my contract I was more than happy to do so.

“This is a significant amount of time in football, especially when a career is quite short and in football people move around a lot, so it is an honour to still be here and keep it going.

“We’ve brought players in we hope will improve us as a squad and make us more competitive throughout the season.

“It will be a pretty jam-packed schedule around the World Cup so we need everyone to play their part.

“It’s a very exciting time and a season we are all looking forward to.”

Davies, 29, has made 271 appearances in all competitions and his 58 in Europe put him in the club’s top-five all-time list.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal