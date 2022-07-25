Reece Topley sees change of England white-ball captain as a ‘natural shift’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reece Topley sees change of England white-ball captain as a ‘natural shift’

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 12:01 pm
Reece Topley believes the shift from Eoin Morgan’s tenure to Jos Buttler’s has been seamless (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Reece Topley believes the shift from Eoin Morgan’s tenure as England white-ball captain to his successor Jos Buttler has been a seamless transition.

Morgan stepped down at the end of June having held the role for seven-and-a-half years, including leading them to their maiden men’s World Cup victory in 2019.

Under Morgan, both the one-day international and Twenty20 sides reached number one world rankings but since he announced his retirement from England duty they were beaten in the T20 and ODI series by India before drawing 1-1 with South Africa after the decider was washed out.

Jos Buttler (left) has taken over from Eoin Morgan
Ben Stokes has also stepped away from the 50-over game after feeling he could no longer play to his best across all three formats.

However, despite post-Morgan results, Topley believes it has been no different for the squads, ahead of the upcoming three-match T20 series against the Proteas.

“I think it’s quite a natural shift actually because in limited games for England I’ve actually played under Jos as a captain when Morgs (Morgan) was injured or whatever, so it’s actually almost like a seamless transition into it,” the Surrey left-armer said.

“The changing room is very similar as well, so I don’t think it’s too much about a change in feel around the changing room it’s almost like more of the same.

Reece Topley
Topley believes it has been a seamless transition from Morgan to Buttler (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Obviously there’s some guys that are at the start of an ODI career that have just come into the team as well but it’s not a case of a rebuild or a different feel in the changing room, just more of the same and hopefully we get some series wins because I know that Jos will be keen to get his first as a skipper.”

England’s white-ball players have three T20 internationals against the Proteas before heading into The Hundred, a rare opportunity to focus on one format, ahead of the T20 World Cup in October.

Topley believes the schedule bodes well for the players, and for the upcoming tournament in Australia.

“I suppose it is a block of T20 coming up and I suppose it’s good in that you can hone your skills and you don’t have to change between formats,” the 28-year-old said.

“I think it’s just good tactically for yourself as a cricketer, physically and even mentally, you’re just more clear in your mind about what you’ve got coming up and I think it only bodes well, to be honest.”

