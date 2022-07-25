Newcastle draft in sporting performance expert Sir Dave Brailsford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newcastle draft in sporting performance expert Sir Dave Brailsford

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 5:53 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 6:47 pm
Team INEOS principal Sir Dave Brailsford spoke to Newcastle’s staff and players in Portugal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Newcastle have drafted in sporting performance expert Sir Dave Brailsford to address their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Brailsford, who masterminded the rise of British cycling on track and road with his concentration on marginal gains, shared his thoughts with the Magpies’ coaching staff and players during their pre-season training camp in Lisbon on Sunday evening.

Head coach Eddie Howe told the club’s official website: “I have been aware of Sir Dave’s approach and his incredible achievements at the very elite level of sport for a long time and I was delighted to finally meet him.

“He has overseen so much success in specific disciplines, but his principles are transferable to any competitive sporting environment.

“It was great for him to spend some time with the group, to share his insights and to stimulate thought and discussion as we approach the new season.”

Newcastle’s sporting director, a long-time friend and associate of Brailsford, added: “I’ve known Sir Dave for a number of years, working across various different sports and he is without doubt the best in world sport at creating high-performance culture and turning that into winning.

“There were some brilliant messages for us all and it was great to get him in at this point of pre-season.”

Former Great Britain team principal Sir Dave Brailsford oversaw sustained success in cycling
Former Great Britain team principal Sir Dave Brailsford oversaw sustained success in cycling (David Davies/PA)

Former Team Sky principal Brailsford is currently director of sport at INEOS and has worked with the New Zealand All Blacks, OGC Nice, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, the INEOS Grenadiers cycling team, the INEOS Britannia sailing team and elite runner Eliud Kipchoge.

Newcastle face Portuguese side Benfica at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday evening before Serie A Atalanta visit St James’ Park on Friday evening and LaLiga outfit Athletic Bilbao the following day ahead of the opening league fixture against promoted Nottingham Forest.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope and defenders Matt Targett and Sven Botman have been added to the squad, but the club is continuing its efforts to recruit attacking reinforcements with Paris St Germain’s Julian Draxler the latest to be linked with a switch to Tyneside following a frustrating hiatus in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, defender Emil Krafth has signed a one-year contract extension which will keep him at St James’ until the summer of 2024.

The Sweden international, who joined the club from Amiens in July 2019, made 22 appearances last season as the Magpies fought their way to top-flight safety.

Howe said: “I’m very pleased Emil has extended his stay with us. He made an excellent contribution to the team last season and he continues to add valuable strength to us.”

