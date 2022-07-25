Southampton sign Sekou Mara from Bordeaux on four-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Southampton sign Sekou Mara from Bordeaux on four-year deal

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 6:35 pm
Southampton have completed a deal for teenage Bordeaux striker Sekou Mara (Steven Paston/PA)
Southampton have completed a deal for teenage Bordeaux striker Sekou Mara (Steven Paston/PA)

Teenage striker Sekou Mara has signalled his intention to become “one of the best” after signing a four-year deal with Southampton.

The Paris-born 19-year-old, a France Under-21 international, has completed his move from Bordeaux, subject to international clearance, after the two clubs agreed terms in principle last week.

Mara told the club’s official website: “I’m really happy to sign for Southampton and to be a Saint for the next years. Southampton have given me a good opportunity to progress.

“I’m a young player and I have to work. I think Southampton is the best club for me to develop myself and progress to be one of the best. I’m impatient to begin with this team and score goals.”

Mara, who scored six Ligue 1 goals last season, was previously on the books at Paris St Germain and Boulogne-Billancourt before joining Bordeaux in 2017.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “Sekou is coming here to score goals and has shown in the French league he can do this. Now he needs to work hard and show he can do this in the Premier League.

“He is a young guy who will need time to adapt to a new country and a new league, but we are excited about his potential and what he can become in the future.”

Mara is the club’s sixth summer signing, following goalkeepers Gavin Bazunu and Mateusz Lis, defender Armel Bella-Kotchap and midfielders Romeo Lavia and Joe Aribo to St Mary’s Stadium.

