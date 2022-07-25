Aberdeen sign attacking midfielder Callum Roberts from Notts County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen sign attacking midfielder Callum Roberts from Notts County

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 7:49 pm
Callum Roberts has joined Aberdeen (PA)
Aberdeen have signed attacking midfielder Callum Roberts from Notts County for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old former England Under-20 international joins the Dons on a three-year contract.

The former Newcastle player made 11 appearances for Kilmarnock during a loan spell in the first half of 2017.

He also had temporary spells with Gateshead and Colchester before spending a season with Blyth Spartans and then joining County in January 2020. He scored 23 goals with County.

Manager Jim Goodwin told the Aberdeen website: “Callum is technically a very good player. He scored 16 goals last season for Notts County which is an impressive return.

“Jayden Richardson obviously knows him very well as they both played on the right-hand side for Notts County and were very successful together.

“I’ve spoken about the need for a bit more creativity and the good thing about Callum is that he can play off the right as a number 10 or also in central midfield as an attacking midfielder, so he gives us a number of different options.

“He’s a great age with good energy and pace and is another exciting one for the fans to look forward to.”

