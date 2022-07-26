On this day in 2015 – Chris Froome wins second Tour de France title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2015 – Chris Froome wins second Tour de France title

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 6:02 am
Chris Froome celebrates winning the 2015 Tour de France (Mike Egerton/PA).
Chris Froome had to conquer demons in his mind when winning a second Tour de France title on this day in 2015.

The 30-year-old Briton completed his victory in Paris, having also won the 2013 crown.

Froome’s defence of the 2013 title ended with a broken hand and fractured wrist, but the Team Sky leader responded to claim the 102nd Tour by one minute 12 seconds from Colombian Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

Cycling – 2015 Tour de France – Stage Twenty One – Sevres to Paris Champs-Elysees
Chris Froome (yellow jersey) crosses the finish line with his Team Sky teammates at the 2015 Tour de France (Mike Egerton/PA)

Froome had to dig deep on the penultimate stage to Alpe-d’Huez to limit his losses to Quintana, who ended as runner-up to Froome for a second time.

“There are all kinds of things going through your mind,” Froome said.

“It is forever this argument you are having with yourself, in your head, how much deeper you can go, how much suffering you can take.”

Froome felt the yellow jersey slipping through his grasp on the climb of the Col de la Croix de Fer as Quintana and his Movistar team-mate Alejandro Valverde, who placed third overall, tried to turn the screw.

“Once Quintana and Valverde had got that little gap, that was quite a pivotal moment of the race,” added Froome, who battled a chest infection in the third week of the race.

“If Richie (Porte) hadn’t got me close enough for me to be able to jump across like that, if I had tried to jump across on my own and they had accelerated and I was in no-man’s land, that could have been the Tour, that could have been the leader’s jersey gone.”

Froome was indebted to his team-mates for their support over three turbulent weeks.

Team Sky riders were abused by roadside spectators, and Froome was called a ‘doper,’ had urine thrown at him and was spat on as unfounded allegations were made about his performances.

Froome went on to win the Tour in 2016 and 2017, with his four titles putting him just one behind the race record jointly held by Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

