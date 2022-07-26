St Johnstone sign William Sandford after midfielder impresses on trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

St Johnstone sign William Sandford after midfielder impresses on trial

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 10:16 am
Callum Davidson has added to his St Johnstone squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson has added to his St Johnstone squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone have signed William Sandford on a one-year contract after the midfielder impressed in a trial period.

The 20-year-old was born in Sweden with Scottish family and moves to McDiarmid Park after leaving IFK Gothenburg.

Sandford is hoping to make an impact in Callum Davidson’s team this term.

“I am delighted to be here, it has been a long time coming,” he told Saints’ website. “I have been here since the first day of pre-season. I have worked hard and I am delighted to sign.

“I am half Scottish/half Swedish, so I have been to Scotland a lot. I like the club and I was invited for a trial. I worked hard and now I have signed.

“I have family here in Scotland, they stay in Pitlochry and that’s where I am staying at the moment.

“It is a great club with a lot of great players. The manager and coaches are great as well. It is a good place to be and hopefully I can develop as a player.

“I was at the Gothenburg academy. A good club in Sweden, a big club. I spent some time with the first team which was a good experience. I learned a lot, hopefully that can help me here as well.

“In December we won the under-19 league in Sweden, it was a great experience to be champions.

“I play as a defensive midfielder. I like to get on the ball, look for a pass and feed my teammates the ball. I am a hard-working midfielder.

“My aim this year is to develop as a player, help the team as much as I can and be ready whenever I am called upon. Hopefully it will be a good year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]