Yaya Toure to take on coaching role in Tottenham’s academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Yaya Toure to take on coaching role in Tottenham’s academy

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 11:06 am Updated: July 26, 2022, 11:30 am
Yaya Toure has earned a full-time role in Tottenham’s academy (Martin Rickett/PA)
Yaya Toure has earned a full-time role in Tottenham’s academy (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has been given a full-time role in Tottenham’s academy, the PA news agency understands.

The three-time Premier League winner has spent time with the club since December in an unofficial capacity while he worked towards his UEFA A Licence.

Toure completed his coaching course with the Football Association of Wales earlier this summer and will now have his own age group to coach at Spurs.

The 39-year-old has not played professionally since a stint with Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai in 2019 but did train with Sky Bet League Two club Leyton Orient briefly ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

While Toure, the younger brother of ex-Arsenal defender and current Leicester first-team coach Kolo, has never announced his retirement, he has long held ambitions to move into coaching like his sibling.

A brief spell with QPR working alongside head of coaching Chris Ramsey at the beginning of 2021 saw the ex-Ivory Coast international get a taste for life on the touchline, which acted as a catalyst for his first job after playing.

Toure spent time with Ukrainian Premier League side Olimpik Donetsk and then Akhmat Grozny, of the Russian Premier League, before he returned to his home in England at the end of last year.

Back in London with his family, the former Barcelona ace started helping out at Tottenham’s academy in December with the under-18s while he worked towards his UEFA A Licence and has impressed enough to earn a full-time role as an academy coach with the Premier League side.

Toure will work with his own individual age group at Spurs and could be joined at the club’s Enfield training base by ex-forward Jermain Defoe, who is set to continue his coaching development at the home of his old team.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]