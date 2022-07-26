UEFA rubbishes Sweden camp’s criticism of VAR support at Euro 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UEFA rubbishes Sweden camp’s criticism of VAR support at Euro 2022

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 11:52 am
Sweden’s Kosovare Asllani during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 quarter-final match at Leigh Sports Village (Nick Potts/PA)
UEFA has rubbished claims from the Sweden camp that video assistant referee support at the Women’s Euros has not been on a par with the men’s game.

On the eve of their semi-final clash with England, Sweden stand-in captain Kosovare Asllani criticised the governing body for “using 50 per cent fewer cameras” at the tournament than at Euro 2020 last summer, labelling the situation a “catastrophe”.

Meanwhile, head coach Peter Gerhardsson also bemoaned the VAR, with Sweden having seen five goals ruled out for offside during the tournament.

Sweden Press Conference – Bramall Lane – Monday 25th July
Sweden head coach Peter Gerhardsson was critical of the use of VAR at Euro 2022(Danny Lawson/PA)

“There shouldn’t be a difference if it’s women’s football or men’s football,” said Gerhardsson. “Of course it’s not good enough.

“My feeling is sometimes we put too much trust in it. Even if it’s an offside that’s very obvious then you wait for the VAR decision, you don’t know until the ref whistles if it’s a goal or not.

“We’re going to have to hope that they’ve looked at improving themselves for the semi-final.”

UEFA, though, insists the infrastructure in place for VAR stands up against that used in the highest level of the men’s game.

“The TV production for UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 is on a par with the standard production for the men’s UEFA Champions League,” a UEFA spokesperson said.

“More importantly, VAR camera support at UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 is higher than for the men’s UEFA Champions League and men’s UEFA EURO due to the availability of additional offside and EPTS (Electronic Performance and Tracking Systems) cameras.”

Sweden face hosts England at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night, when there is likely to be additional scrutiny on any calls made by VAR Pol van Boekel and his team.

