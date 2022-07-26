Alisson Becker nears a return but will not play for Liverpool against Salzburg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alisson Becker nears a return but will not play for Liverpool against Salzburg

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 2:58 pm
Alisson Becker is regaining fitness after an injury (Adam Davy/PA)
Alisson Becker is regaining fitness after an injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Alisson Becker is “close” to a playing return, despite the Brazilian goalkeeper again missing Wednesday’s friendly with Salzburg through injury.

Alisson has not played since the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in Bangkok two weeks ago.

Liverpool take on Salzburg as part of their ongoing training camp in Austria ahead of Saturday’s FA Community Shield match against Manchester City.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: “Obviously Diogo (Jota) is not here, that’s clear, but from the boys who are injured – but are here – Ali is the closest – definitely not for Salzburg but then we will see. He is close to getting back, I think.”

On Liverpool’s Salzburg test: Klopp said: “(A) tough one. The season in Austria started already so they are obviously at a completely different stage to us. We will feel that.

“We have three days later our big starting game of the season. So, of course we will have to make changes.

“I’d love to say we can use all of them. This afternoon is an important session as well; in this moment I don’t know who can take part in it.

Chelsea v Liverpool – Emirates FA Cup Final – Wembley Stadium
Diogo Jota will also not feature against Salzburg (Adam Davy/PA)

“We need to have a look and we will play the game. It’s pre-season so we have to get through it and then we have to deal with it.”

On the possibility of players getting closer to 90 minutes against the Austrian champions, Klopp added: “That’s not a problem with the Saturday game.

“This pre-season we had to do (things) slightly different and we wanted to do as well.

“All of them will play the first time 90 minutes on Saturday, all of them. But that’s how we did the training.

Premier League Fixtures Announced
Jurgen Klopp’s team take on Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)

“So the training sessions were intense to a specific point, that we could get fitter and fitter.

“The running sessions were extremely hard but we took care of them and now let’s see how we can grow in this season.

“For City, it’s not really different, they came back from America probably yesterday or something like that. So it will be a tough one.”

