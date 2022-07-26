England and Bath lock Charlie Ewels could miss entire season after knee surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England and Bath lock Charlie Ewels could miss entire season after knee surgery

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 4:02 pm
Bath and England lock Charlie Ewels has undergone knee surgery (Adam Davy/PA)
England lock Charlie Ewels could miss all of the forthcoming season after undergoing knee surgery.

The Bath forward was hurt during England’s preparations for the first Test against Australia in Perth on July 2.

The 27-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, with normal recovery time following that diagnosis being nine to 12 months.

“Charlie has been for his operation, which went well, and he will be out for an extended period,” Bath’s new head of rugby Johann van Graan said.

“It was a pretty serious knee injury. He is in good spirits, and he sees it as an opportunity to work on other parts of his game as he goes through the rehab process.

“These type of knee injuries, my experience tells me it is too early to say in terms of length of time.

“Is there a chance (this season)? Potentially, the back end of it, but I wouldn’t want to speculate on it now. It’s way too early.”

Bath are back in training, building towards a Gallagher Premiership opener against their west country rivals Bristol at Ashton Gate on September 9.

And 42-year-old South African Van Graan knows the size of the challenge that awaits him following his arrival from Munster.

Bath finished bottom of the Premiership last season, 60 points behind champions Leicester, and won just five league games.

Only Worcester conceded more points and tries than Bath, who leaked an average of almost 32 points per Premiership match.

“As I said to the board when I came here, there will be some players here where the perception of them might not be that good,” Van Graan added.

“But with the right guidance, they might become superstars in the future.

“It is about getting to know the players, getting them in the right environment and hopefully we will see a lot of guys improving quickly.

“I am under no illusions that there is a whole journey to be undertaken here.

“The first thing I said to the group is we have to become tough to beat. We have to work hard on our habits, embrace change, because there is going to be a lot of change.

“It won’t be perfect in week one, it might not be perfect in year one, but there has to be a progression in terms of our performance on the pitch.”

Bath suffered a number of heavy Premiership defeats last term, including a 71-17 home loss against Saracens and a 64-0 drubbing at Gloucester.

And Van Graan has wasted little time in terms of identifying key areas for improvement.

Johann van Graan
Bath’s new head of rugby Johann van Graan (Niall Carson/PA)

“We are a team who need to get fitter and improve our performance under pressure,” he said. “Last season, this was a team that conceded a lot of points in the last 20 minutes of games.

“What will that look like? Making sure we have more quality players on the pitch for longer, improving our fitness and having a common goal and connection between the rugby and the medical and conditioning.

“One of the things that has struck me about the Premiership is that the team in 13th place can beat number one on any given day.

“I am not going to make any predictions. It has got to be an improvement from last season, and we want to improve quickly.

“Teams that are successful go through a period of growth. Our challenge will be how quickly can we do that.”

