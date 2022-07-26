England training base in Qatar confirmed for 2022 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England training base in Qatar confirmed for 2022 World Cup

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 5:34 pm
England manager Gareth Southgate now knows where his team will train and stay during the 2022 World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
England manager Gareth Southgate now knows where his team will train and stay during the 2022 World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

England’s training base for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been confirmed as the 12,000-seater home of Al Wakrah SC.

FIFA on Tuesday revealed the location of the training camps and hotels for the 32 nations travelling for the World Cup, which kicks off on November 21.

The Three Lions will train at the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium and stay at the Souq Al-Wakra hotel, 10 miles south of Doha.

Football Association delegates visited Qatar to select their preferences, with England wanting to be based on the outskirts of the capital.

The five-star Souq Al-Wakra offers spa facilities and several restaurants for manager Gareth Southgate and his players as they prepare for group-stage matches against Iran, the United States and Wales.

Unlike previous tournaments, nations will train at their allocated base camps on the eve of matches as opposed to on the pitch of the host venue.

