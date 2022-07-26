Motherwell boss pleased to have Kevin van Veen on board for two more years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motherwell boss pleased to have Kevin van Veen on board for two more years

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 5:46 pm
Kevin van Veen was Motherwell’s top scorer last term (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Graham Alexander believes Kevin van Veen still has plenty left to offer after the Dutch striker signed a one-year contract extension with Motherwell.

The 31-year-old moved to Fir Park on a two-year deal last summer following his departure from Scunthorpe and finished top scorer in his first season with the Steelmen with 11 goals.

Van Veen has been rewarded with a new deal that will commit him to Motherwell until the summer of 2024.

“I’m glad we have secured Kevin for another two seasons after a great impact in his first year with us,” manager Alexander told the Well website.

“He has flourished being in a place where he has trust, respect and a team he enjoys playing with.

“I believe he has even more in the tank and I know how much he wants to help us continue our success from last year.”

Motherwell finished fifth in the cinch Premiership last term and are currently preparing to try to overcome a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie against Sligo Rovers in Ireland on Thursday.

