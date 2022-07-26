Lionesses can’t be tamed – how indomitable England reached the Euro 2022 final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lionesses can’t be tamed – how indomitable England reached the Euro 2022 final

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 9:54 pm Updated: July 26, 2022, 10:34 pm
Fran Kirby celebrates scoring England’s fourth goal (Danny Lawson/PA)
England have reached the Euro 2022 final after beating Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane in the last four.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at England’s run to the final.

England 1 Austria 0 – Group stage

England v Austria – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group A – Old Trafford
Beth Mead struck England’s winner against Austria (Martin Rickett/PA)

England made a winning start to their campaign as Beth Mead’s early goal secured victory over Austria in the tournament curtain-raiser at Old Trafford.

In front of a competition-record crowd of 68,871, Mead continued her fine goalscoring form by putting the Lionesses in front in the 16th minute.

Lauren Hemp was denied by a fine Manuela Zinsberger save in first-half stoppage time, while England and Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps did well to push away a Barbara Dunst effort after the break.

England 8 Norway 0 – Group stage

England v Norway – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group A – Brighton & Hove Community Stadium
Ellen White scored two in the rout of Norway (Gareth Fuller/PA)

England secured their place in the quarter-finals in stunning fashion as they hammered Norway in Brighton to record the biggest win in the competition’s history.

The tournament hosts scored six times in a rampant first-half display, with Georgia Stanway’s 12th-minute penalty and a finish from Hemp three minutes later being followed by a brace apiece from Ellen White and Mead.

That equalled the most amount of goals scored by one team in a Euros match, and England went on to set a new record for the most emphatic victory at a finals, surpassing their 6-0 win over Scotland in 2017, following an effort from substitute Alessia Russo and Mead completing her hat-trick.

England 5 Northern Ireland 0 – Group stage

Northern Ireland v England – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group A – St Mary’s Stadium
England put five past Northern Ireland (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Russo struck twice as England maintained their flawless start with a commanding 5-0 win over Northern Ireland in Southampton.

Northern Ireland managed to keep them at bay until the 40th minute when Fran Kirby’s lofted curled strike broke the deadlock.

Mead quickly doubled the advantage with her fourth goal of the tournament just before half-time and Russo, having replaced White at the interval epitomised the impact substitute role by finding the net twice.

England’s fifth came when Kelsie Burrows sliced the ball over goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns and into her own net.

England 2 Spain 1 (AET) – Quarter-finals

England v Spain – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Quarter Final – Brighton & Hove Community Stadium
Georgia Stanway hit a memorable winner against Spain (Gareth Fuller/PA)

England battled back from a goal down to claim a place in the semi-finals as Stanway’s superb extra-time strike sealed a 2-1 victory over Spain at the Amex Stadium.

The tournament hosts looked in trouble trailing to Esther Gonzalez’s 54th-minute goal before Ella Toone drew things level with a smart finish with six minutes of normal time remaining, teed up by fellow substitute Russo.

Stanway then sparked delirium among the 28,994 crowd in attendance by firing a stunner past Sandra Panos six minutes into extra-time as England secured a place in a fourth successive major tournament semi-final.

England 4 Sweden 0 – semi-finals

Mead’s sixth goal of the tournament set England on their way to Sunday’s final as they went on to run riot in Sheffield.

The Arsenal player had her back to goal in the 34th minute but turned and fired past goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl to give England the lead. The Lionesses quickly doubled their advantage after the break when Lucy Bronze headed home from a corner.

England rubber-stamped their place at Wembley with a innovative Russo backheel through Lindahl’s legs in the 68th minute and Kirby added gloss to the scoreline with a chipped goal in front of a buoyant crowd of 28,624 at Bramall Lane.

