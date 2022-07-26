Ian Wright wants to see a lasting legacy from England’s run to Euro 2022 final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Wright wants to see a lasting legacy from England’s run to Euro 2022 final

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 10:30 pm Updated: July 26, 2022, 10:42 pm
England celebrate Lucy Bronze’s goal (Danny Lawson/PA)
England celebrate Lucy Bronze’s goal (Danny Lawson/PA)

English football has been urged to ensure the host nation’s run to the Euro 2022 final leads to a lasting legacy.

Sarina Wiegman’s side thrashed Sweden 4-0 in the first semi-final at Bramall Lane to book their place in Sunday’s showpiece at Wembley against France or Germany.

Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby all found the net to leave Ian Wright feeling “as proud as I’ve ever felt of any England side”.

England v Sweden – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Semi Final – Bramall Lane
England players celebrate after team-mate Fran Kirby scores the fourth goal (Danny Lawson/PA)

But he had a warning for those who run the game, saying on the BBC: “Whatever happens in the final now, if girls are not allowed to play football in their PE, just like the boys can, what are we doing?

“We have got to make sure they are able to play and get the opportunity to do so.

“If there’s no legacy to this – like with the Olympics – then what are we doing as this is as proud as I’ve ever felt of any England side.”

Former England and Arsenal defender Alex Scott believes the team’s success is a result of years of hard work to grow the women’s game.

England fans celebrate at Devonshire Green as they watch on the big screen
England fans celebrate at Devonshire Green as they watch on the big screen (Isaac Parkin/PA)

“It is hard for me not to get emotional right now because the amount of investment which has gone into the women’s game is for a moment like this,” she said on the BBC.

“For this team to get to Wembley, they are creating something special and deserve every accolade which is coming their way.

“But (after) the FA investment, everyone who has been involved in women’s football has been waiting for this moment. It’s special.”

SOCCER Euro 2022 England
England’s route to the final (PA Graphics)

Scott was impressed by the squad effort it took to reach this weekend’s final.

“Is this real? What England have shown throughout this tournament, which is absolutely a credit to them, is all sides (of the game),” she said.

“You’ve seen them frustrated in their opening game, you’ve seen them blow away Norway, you’ve seen them on the ropes against Spain and today a pure and intelligent England finding a way back into the game and brushing away Sweden.

“Every single game England have had different players step up.”

Former England midfielder Fara Williams said Wiegman’s side had answered any questions over their ability to go deep into a tournament.

“I don’t have the words to explain or express how it feels. I’m super-proud of the girls and what they have done,” she told BBC One.

“They had a tough quarter-final and it was a game people, myself included, questioned were they at the level to go this far – and they have gone on to dominate the team (ranked) second in the world.

“The game is in a fantastic place. I’m super-excited for the final on Sunday. I don’t care who they get.”

England’s victory earned praise from members of the men’s national team, who reached their European Championship final last summer.

Men’s captain Harry Kane wrote on Twitter: “Yesss @Lionesses ! Bring on the final”, while Raheem Sterling highlighted the Mead and Bronze connection that led to the first two goals.

Record England goalscorer Wayne Rooney tweeted: “What a performance by @Lionesses tonight. A well deserved #WEURO2022 final coming up. Congratulations to all the players and staff”.

