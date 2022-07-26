Everyone will talk about England’s performance – Sarina Wiegman on Sweden win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Everyone will talk about England’s performance – Sarina Wiegman on Sweden win

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 11:20 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 6:08 am
Sarina Wiegman waves to the fans at the end of the game (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sarina Wiegman waves to the fans at the end of the game (Danny Lawson/PA)

England boss Sarina Wiegman believes England’s 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden will make the rest of football sit up and take notice.

Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby sent Wiegman’s side through to Sunday’s Euro 2022 final against either France or Germany.

And beating Sweden, the side who sit second in the rankings behind world champions the United States, sends a message to all the other countries, according to England’s boss.

“We will celebrate now a little bit but as I’ve said before we have come very far now and we don’t want to take it away,” Wiegman told the BBC.

“The first half we struggled but the second half we played so much better.

“This result will go all over Europe and the world. It was such a performance that tomorrow everyone will talk about.

Fran Kirby celebrates the fourth goal
Fran Kirby celebrates the fourth goal (Nick Potts/PA)

“I think we have shown that we are very resilient. I don’t think we started the game well but still we found a way.”

Mead, who took her tally for the tournament to six goals, told the BBC: “I think at the full-time whistle we didn’t really know what to do. It was an incredible atmosphere and we’re just delighted to be in the final.

“I think (the first goal) came at a good time as there was a lot of pressure on us as they had created a lot of chances and I’m just happy to help the team again.”

SOCCER Euro 2022 England
England’s record in women’s Euros (Infographic PA Graphics)

Wiegman also hailed Russo’s stunning back-heeled finish for England’s third goal as “phenomenal”.

When asked about Russo’s goal – to put her joint-second in the Golden Boot race despite not starting a single game in the tournament – Wiegman was full of praise.

“She came on and impacted the game again very well. I think also it was a point in the game where we got more and more control so that helped a little bit too,” the Lionesses’ head coach said.

“She had the cutback and then she hit it first at the goalkeeper, but you must have so much courage to do such an unpredictable and phenomenal thing like that like no one could ever react on it.

“I think it was phenomenal and it was really good to watch and then it was 3-0 so it was like the last final hit that we knew ‘OK now we just need to consolidate and finish and manage this game’.”

Wiegman believes England have created a small slice of history with their achievement in front of 28,624 fans at Bramall Lane.

“You said ‘are you ready to write history’ – I think this is a little history,” she said.

England v Sweden – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Semi Final – Bramall Lane
England’s Rachel Daly (right), Millie Bright and Lauren Hemp celebrate at the final whistle (Danny Lawson/PA)

The England manager added: “We said before the tournament and we still say it every time that we want to inspire the nation – I think that’s what we’re doing and we want to make a difference – and we hope that we will get everyone so enthusiastic and proud of us and that even more girls and boys start playing football.”

Sweden head coach Peter Gerhardsson was left downcast by his side’s tournament exit after they dominated in the opening 20 minutes.

“It’s a very skilful opponent that we played. When you play this kind of opponent you have to score from your chances,” he said.

“I think England is a physically really good team. We matched them physically, but then there are different reasons why it went the way it went in the second half.”

