In pictures: The images that capture a special Olympics, 10 years on

Ten years ago Great Britain won 65 medals – 29 golds, 18 silvers and 18 bronzes – to clinch third place in the table at London 2012.
Team GB claimed three gold medals in one athletics session for the first time in Olympic history on ‘Super Saturday’ as Jessica Ennis, Greg Rutherford and Mo Farah delighted a capacity crowd of 80,000 with three triumphs in the space of a barely-believable 45 minutes.
Here, the PA news agency looks back on that special night among other triumphs ahead of the 10th anniversary of the London Games.