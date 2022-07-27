In pictures: The images that capture a special Olympics, 10 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In pictures: The images that capture a special Olympics, 10 years on

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 6:02 am
Greg Rutherford (left) Jessica Ennis (centre) and Mo Farah all won gold on Super Saturday (David Davies/Mike Egerton/Dave Thompson/PA)
Ten years ago Great Britain won 65 medals – 29 golds, 18 silvers and 18 bronzes – to clinch third place in the table at London 2012.

Team GB claimed three gold medals in one athletics session for the first time in Olympic history on ‘Super Saturday’ as Jessica Ennis, Greg Rutherford and Mo Farah delighted a capacity crowd of 80,000 with three triumphs in the space of a barely-believable 45 minutes.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on that special night among other triumphs ahead of the 10th anniversary of the London Games.

Fireworks during the London Olympic Games 2012 Opening Ceremony
There were fireworks during the London Olympics opening ceremony (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Jessica Ennis celebrates
Jessica Ennis celebrated winning gold in the heptathlon at the Olympic Stadium (Dave Thompson/PA)
Greg Rutherford celebrates
Greg Rutherford was crowned Olympic men’s long jump champion (Stephen Pond/PA)
Mo Farah celebrates
The middle Saturday of the London Olympics saw Mo Farah complete an athletics gold hat-trick in the space of 48 minutes (Dave Thompson/PA)
Usain Bolt does his trademark ‘Lightening Bolt’ after winning the 200m final
Usain Bolt won the men’s 200 metres final – amongst two other golds – at the Olympic Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)
Laura Trott with her two gold medals
Laura Kenny (nee Trott) claimed two gold medals for Team GB in London (Tim Ireland/PA)
Bradley Wiggins celebrates
Bradley Wiggins won the men’s individual time trial (John Giles/PA)
Andy Murray celebrates
Andy Murray (pictured) beat Roger Federer to claim gold (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cheer on Great Britain with Prince Harry (right)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cheered on Great Britain with Prince Harry (right) from the Velodrome (John Giles/PA)
David Rudisha celebrates winning the men's 800m final
Kenyan David Rudisha was roared to victory in the 800m final as he beat his own world record (Martin Rickett/PA)
Helen Glover (left) and Heather Stanning celebrate winning gold
Helen Glover (left) and Heather Stanning won the coxless pairs for Team GB’s first gold of the Games (Stephen Pond/PA)
Jason Kenny celebrates
Jason Kenny claimed two gold medals for Britain in the velodrome at Olympic Park (John Giles/PA)
London Olympic Games – Day 13
Former Prime Minister David Cameron (left) cheered Great Britain on with members of the team (David Davies/PA)
Usain Bolt (right) and Jamaica's Yohan Blake celebrate a new world record
Jamaica’s Usain Bolt (right) and Yohan Blake celebrated a new world record with gold in the men’s 4×100m relay (Dave Thompson/PA)
Victoria Pendleton celebrates
Victoria Pendleton won gold in the women’s keirin (David Davies/PA)
Alistair Brownlee (left) celebrates
Alistair Brownlee (left) celebrated triathlon gold as brother Jonny claimed bronze (Mike Egerton/PA)
Anthony Joshua (centre) celebrates
Anthony Joshua (centre) toasted super heavyweight gold with Audley Harrison (left) and Lennox Lewis (Nick Potts/PA)
Chris Hoy becomes emotional on the podium
Chris Hoy became emotional after winning gold in the men’s keirin (John Giles/PA)
Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte on the podium
Little-known 15-year-old Ruta Meilutyte from Lithuania won gold in the 100m breaststroke (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nicola Adams shows off her gold medal
Boxer Nicola Adams would not be beaten to gold in the women’s flyweight (Ian West/PA)
Ben Ainslie celebrates on the podium
Ben Ainslie celebrated on the podium after winning gold in the Finn class (Chris Ison/PA)
Carl Hester (left), Charlotte Dujardin (centre) and Laura Bechtolsheimer win gold
Charlotte Dujardin (centre) won gold in the team dressage with Carl Hester (left) and Laura Bechtolsheimer, plus the individual event (Steve Parsons/PA)
Jade Jones celebrates winning gold
Jade Jones claimed gold against China’s Yuzhuo Hou in the women’s -57kg taekwondo final (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Lizzie Armitstead with her silver medal
Team GB won their first London 2012 medal, with cyclist Lizzie Deignan (nee Armitstead) taking silver in the women’s road race (Mike Egerton/PA)
Michael Jamieson smiles after winning silver
Michael Jamieson claimed silver in the men’s 200m breaststroke (Julien Behal/PA)
Michael Phelps celebrates after winning the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final
Michael Phelps won four gold medals in the pool at the London Olympics (David Davies/PA)
London Olympic Games – Day 14
Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark (far left) won women’s 470 class sailing silver as did Luke Patience and Stuart Bithell (far right) in the men’s event (Chris Ison/PA)
Tom Daley poses with his bronze medal
Tom Daley – then 18 – claimed bronze in the men’s 10 metre individual platform (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Rebecca Adlington celebrates bronze in the 400m freestyle
Rebecca Adlington picked up bronze in the 400m and 800m freestyle (Tim Ireland/PA)
Beth Tweddle reacts after winning bronze
Beth Tweddle also won bronze, in the women’s uneven bars (Stephen Pond/PA)
Daniel Purvis (left to right), Max Whitlock, Louis Smith, Kristian Thomas and Sam Oldham celebrate
Daniel Purvis (left to right), Max Whitlock, Louis Smith, Kristian Thomas and Sam Oldham won bronze in the gymnastics team final (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Great Britain celebrate women's hockey bronze
Great Britain ensured bronze in the women’s hockey with victory over New Zealand (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Fireworks over the Olympic Stadium and Orbit
Fireworks over the Olympic Stadium and Orbit marked the end of the closing ceremony (Mike Egerton/PA)

