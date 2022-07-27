Football Association welcomes new evidence regarding repetitive head impacts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football Association welcomes new evidence regarding repetitive head impacts

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 8:42 am
The Football Association has welcomed new research surrounding the impact of repetitive head impacts (Nick Potts/PA)
The Football Association has welcomed new research surrounding the impact of repetitive head impacts (Nick Potts/PA)

The Football Association has welcomed new research that has found conclusive evidence that repetitive head impacts can cause degenerative brain disease and offered its support in attempts to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in people still alive.

An international team of experts issued a global call on Tuesday for further CTE prevention and mitigation efforts to be brought in, especially for children, following the publication of Applying the Bradford Hill Criteria for Causation to Repetitive Head Impacts and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy in the Frontiers in Neurology journal last week.

Researchers from Oxford Brookes University and 12 other academic institutions producing the study, with analysis provided by Concussion Legacy Foundation UK, found that contact-sport athletes were at least 68 times more likely to develop CTE than those who did not play any contact sport.

Back in 2019, the FIELD study led by Dr Willie Stewart found professional footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die of neurodegenerative disease than age-matched members of the population, which sparked a flurry of action from the FA and this month it was announced a trial would start to remove heading in selected grassroots competitions and leagues.

CTE can only currently be diagnosed by carrying out a post-mortem, but efforts are under way to create biomarkers in vivo where the progressive brain disease can be confirmed before death. The family of ex-England captain Dave Watson stated last year they believe he is suffering from CTE.

“The Concussion Legacy Foundation is one of our key stakeholders as we develop our pan-football approach to brain health and we welcome the findings of this study,” the FA said in a statement to the PA news agency.

“We have already recognised that repeat head injuries can cause neurodegenerative disease and CTE. Following the FIELD study, our Research Task Force reached the same conclusion as this study, which was that football should look into ways to “minimise and eliminate repetitive head impacts”.

“This has led to the recent changes in concussion and heading protocols in English football, where we have introduced the most comprehensive guidelines and toughest restrictions on heading anywhere in the world, covering the youth and adult game at all levels.

“We agree with the need for further awareness for parents, athletes, and policymakers and next season will see new education programmes delivered by the professional leagues to all players, and we will continue working on promoting wider awareness.

“We also welcome the study’s recommendation to better understand the mechanism of CTE and develop biomarkers to diagnose CTE in vivo. We have discussed this with our research task force already and, while they recommended that we focus on football-specific research, we would support the wider scientific community’s efforts to develop such biomarkers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal