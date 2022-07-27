Beth Mead on course for Euro 2022 Golden Boot: A look at striker’s goals so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beth Mead on course for Euro 2022 Golden Boot: A look at striker’s goals so far

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 11:30 am
Beth Mead has six goals so far (Martin Rickett/PA)
Beth Mead is on course for the Golden Boot at Euro 2022 after firing England to the final.

The Arsenal striker took her tally for the tournament to six with the opening goal in Tuesday evening’s emphatic 4-0 semi-final win over Sweden.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Mead’s goalscoring heroics so far.

England 1 Austria 0

England v Austria – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group A – Old Trafford
Mead’s chip put England on their way at the tournament (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Lionesses made a winning start to their campaign as Mead’s early goal secured victory over Austria in the curtain-raiser at Old Trafford.

In front of a competition-record crowd of 68,871, Mead continued her fine goalscoring form by putting the host nation in front in the 16th minute.

She took Fran Kirby’s cross on her chest before coolly lobbing Austria keeper and Gunners team-mate Manuela Zinsberger.

England 8 Norway 0

England v Norway – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group A – Brighton & Hove Community Stadium
The striker grabbed three against Norway (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mead helped herself to a hat-trick as the Lionesses really bared their teeth at the Amex Stadium.

Two goals in four minutes, a header and a fine run and finish, put England five ahead and in complete control.

In a player-of-the-match display, Mead rounded off her treble with a tap-in nine minutes from time.

England 5 Northern Ireland 0

Northern Ireland v England – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group A – St Mary’s Stadium
Goal number five came against Northern Ireland (Andrew Matthews/PA)

England completed the group stage with another statement win, and Mead registered her fifth goal of the competition.

Kirby opened the scoring before Mead rifled in a low strike to make it 2-0 before half-time.

Substitute Alessia Russo scored two quickfire goals before an own goal wrapped up the victory.

England 4 Sweden 0

England v Sweden – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Semi Final – Bramall Lane
Mead opened the scoring against Sweden (Nick Potts/PA)

After squeezing past Spain in the quarter-finals, England had come under some early pressure from the highly fancied Swedes in the semi, but it was Mead who settled the nerves with a fine sixth goal of the tournament.

The 27-year-old struck just after the half-hour mark, expertly turning and firing home after Lucy Bronze sent an overhit cross back into the danger zone.

Bronze, Russo and Kirby scored in the second half to complete a stunning victory and secure a place in Sunday’s final against either Germany or France.

Mead is two goals ahead of Russo and Germany’s Alexandra Popp in the race for the Golden Boot.

