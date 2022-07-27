Ruben Vinagre hails ‘dream come true’ after making Everton loan switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ruben Vinagre hails ‘dream come true’ after making Everton loan switch

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 4:48 pm
Ruben Vinagre has signed for Everton on loan (Nick Potts/PA)
Everton have signed former Wolves full-back Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon.

The 23-year-old defender becomes Everton’s second summer signing, after James Tarkowski made the switch from Burnley.

Vinagre has reunited with Toffees football director Kevin Thelwell, who took the Portugal Under-21 cap to Wolves in 2017.

Former Monaco star Vinagre revealed manager Frank Lampard and first-team coach Ashley Cole proved a big draw in his Everton switch.

Vinagre could make his debut in Friday’s pre-season friendly against Dynamo Kiev at Goodison Park.

“It’s a dream come true to join a big club like Everton,” said Vinagre.

“The opportunity to work with very good players and a very good coach in Frank Lampard made me excited to sign.

“The manager is a football legend. Everybody knows him and the opportunity to work with him and learn from him and someone like Ashley Cole – one of football’s best left-backs – is very big for me.

“Kevin was important too because he knows me very well from when we worked together as Wolves.

“He explained to me about Everton’s proud history and the qualities you need here because it’s a very big club and you have to give everything for the supporters.”

Everton boss Lampard added: “I’m looking forward to working with Ruben this season. He’s a player with Premier League experience who will add quality and depth to our squad.

“It’s important to have competition for places and bringing Ruben in gives us more options.”

