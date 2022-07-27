We’ll give it our best shot – Graham Alexander fully focused on Sligo challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We’ll give it our best shot – Graham Alexander fully focused on Sligo challenge

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 7:02 pm
Graham Alexander is confident Motherwell can overturn a 1-0 deficit (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Graham Alexander believes Motherwell’s minds will be focused on the fact that nothing less than a victory over Sligo Rovers on Thursday will be enough to prolong their Europa Conference League run.

The Scots head to The Showgrounds knowing they must overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their second qualifying round at Fir Park last week.

Although behind in the tie, Alexander feels the sense of “clarity” in their task can help Motherwell stay in the competition.

“We’re determined to go through and we know the task in front of us,” he told Motherwell TV. “We’re 1-0 down from the first leg but we know there are things we can do slightly better which is a real positive for us.

“We know we have the players to do it but we have to overcome an opponent that’s got a 1-0 lead. We’ll give it our best shot.

“We knew the tie would be over two legs and we’re at the halfway stage. We’re well in the game but tomorrow is do-or-die for us. We have to go out and win, which is quite clear, but I like clarity and I think my players like clarity.”

The match at The Showgrounds is a sell-out, with at least 300 Motherwell fans making the trip over the Irish Sea and Alexander is hoping his side can deliver for their supporters.

“Hopefully we can give our travelling fans the result we all want,” he said. “They’ve showed their importance in big games at Fir Park and also away, none moreso than when we beat Ross County away from home last season to give ourselves a great shot of European football.

“The backing we had that day was fantastic. The supporters are always a big part of what we do. It will be a hostile atmosphere tomorrow but if we stick together we’ll come through it.”

Alexander believes criticism of last week’s performance was slightly over the top and feels that if they are more clinical in front of goal they have every chance of getting the result they need in Ireland.

“We always want to play on the front foot and score goals,” he said. “It doesn’t always come off like that but I think you can see from the way we approached the game last week that we created a lot of chances and had a lot of efforts at goal.

“Their goalkeeper and centre-backs played very well to stop us from scoring. We’re going to have to test them again.

“When we analysed the game last week, people said we gave a sloppy goal away and I’d agree with that. If you said we were a bit loose in front of goal, I’d agree with that. But all the other stuff I didn’t really agree with.”

