Jack Ross brings in Aziz Behich at Dundee United By Press Association July 27, 2022, 8:32 pm Head coach Jack Ross, pictured, has revealed his delight with Dundee United's latest signing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dundee United have announced the signing of Australia left-back Aziz Behich.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year deal to head to Scotland after leaving Turkish club Giresunspor this summer.

Behich is the fifth close-season arrival, after Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Craig Sibbald and Mark Birighitti.

"I'm really excited to get Aziz to the club," said head coach Jack Ross.

"I've spoken a lot about wanting to add real depth and quality to our squad.

"Aziz has got real quality. It's a real coup for us to get a player of his calibre and experience to the club and it is testament to the recruitment team for getting him here.

"He has shown a real desire to come here, he has huge hunger for the game and the fans will enjoy watching him.

"He's got a bit of character about him and I think the Scottish game will suit him."