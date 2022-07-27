That would be fantastic – Eddie Jones would love to coach South Sydney Rabbitohs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
That would be fantastic – Eddie Jones would love to coach South Sydney Rabbitohs

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 8:42 pm
Eddie Jones has a contract with England until the end of the 2023 World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

England boss Eddie Jones admits he would jump at the chance to coach a rugby league team in his native Australia.

Jones has a contract until the end of the 2023 World Cup, and Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said last week that the 62-year-old is the right man to lead England in France after the 2-1 summer tour win in Australia.

But Jones outlined his “dream” job during an interview in Australia, saying the idea of coaching NRL outfit South Sydney Rabbitohs excites him.

Eddie Jones has a contract with England until the end of the 2023 World Cup (Adam davy/PA)

“I like the game,” Jones told Australia media outlet Nine Entertainment Co during a fact-finding mission with NRL side Penrith Panthers on Wednesday.

“If there was an opportunity there (in the NRL) I would jump at it, but the reality is it’s probably not going to be there.”

Asked about the Rabbitohs, Jones said: “That would be the dream team. That would be the dream.

“From the age of five, I’ve supported Souths. That would be fantastic (to coach the Rabbitohs).”

Asked if he would do the job if it was offered to him, Jones replied: “100 per cent, yeah.”

On his fact-finding mission, he said: “I wanted to come out to Penrith to see what they’re doing well and what we can learn from.

“The principles of coaching never change. Obviously, the game is different, but it’s learning about the principles.

“You can always learn a different way and a better way of doing things. That’s why we’re out here.”

