Home Sport

England to face old foes Germany in Euro 2022 final – their past meetings

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 9:58 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 10:40 pm
Germany’s Jana Feldkamp, left, and England’s Lauren Hemp battle for the ball (PA)
Germany's Jana Feldkamp, left, and England's Lauren Hemp battle for the ball (PA)

England will face Germany in the final of Euro 2022 at Wembley on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the last five meetings between the sides.

England 3 Germany 1 (Feb 2022)

England v Germany – Arnold Clark Cup – Molineux Stadium
Fran Kirby wrapped up victory at Molineux (Nick Potts/PA)

England lifted the Arnold Clark Cup after late goals from Millie Bright and Fran Kirby secured victory at Molineux.

The Lionesses took the lead when record scorer Ellen White buried her 49th England goal, before Germany hit back before half-time through Lina Magull’s free-kick.

Bright put the hosts back in front with six minutes remaining, pouncing after Lauren Hemp’s shot was blocked, and Kirby sealed the win in stoppage time.

England 1 Germany 2 (Nov 2019)

England v Germany – Women’s International Friendly – Wembley Stadium
Ellen White scored the equaliser at Wembley (John Walton/PA)

Klara Buhl’s late winner ensured Germany spoiled the party in front of a record-breaking crowd of 77,768 at Wembley.

White had hauled England level after Alexandra Popp headed an eighth-minute opener.

But Buhl’s low shot beat Mary Earps in the 90th minute to condemn Phil Neville’s side to a fifth defeat in seven matches.

England 2 Germany 2 (Mar 2018)

White scored a brace as England twice fought back for a draw at the SheBelieves Cup in New York, Neville’s second match at the helm.

They fell behind to Hasret Kayikci’s opener before White was credited with the equaliser after the ball deflected in off her.

An own goal from Bright put Germany back in front before White’s breakaway goal ensured a battling draw.

Germany 1 England 0 (Mar 2017)

Soccer -Women’s International Friendly – England v Germany – Wembley Stadium
Jill Scott fired over late on (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mark Sampson’s side slipped to a narrow defeat at the SheBelieves Cup in Washington.

Anja Mittag scored the winner just before half-time with a neat finish from 12 yards.

Jordan Nobbs, Demi Stokes and Jill Scott had chances to equalise in a frantic second half but European champions Germany held out.

Germany 2 England 1 (Mar 2016)

Soccer -Women’s International Friendly – England v Germany – Wembley Stadium
Toni Duggan headed England ahead in Nashville (Mike Egerton/PA)

England were desperately unlucky to lose after taking an early lead in the SheBelieves Cup in Nashville.

The Lionesses led at half-time through Toni Duggan’s ninth-minute header from Alex Greenwood’s cross.

But Germany levelled when England defender Gilly Flaherty scored an unfortunate own goal and then Fara Williams, on her 150th appearance, gave away a harsh penalty which Babett Peter converted.

