On this day in 2011: Sergio Aguero joins Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On this day in 2011: Sergio Aguero joins Manchester City

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 6:02 am
Sergio Aguero spent 10 years at Manchester City (Peter Powell/PA)
Sergio Aguero spent 10 years at Manchester City (Peter Powell/PA)

Sergio Aguero completed a move to Manchester City from Atletico Madrid on this day in 2011.

The Argentina international signed a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium in a transfer worth £35million.

It would be the start of a fairy-tale spell in Manchester, with Aguero winning five Premier League titles and being responsible for the greatest moment in the club’s history.

Made to wait by then-boss Roberto Mancini for his debut, having not featured in pre-season or the Community Shield, the diminutive striker instantly made his mark with a brace against Swansea in a 30-minute cameo.

It proved a sign of things to come during an incredible first season which climaxed with Aguero securing City a 3-2 victory over QPR with a winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time that clinched them the title ahead of rivals Manchester United on the final day of the 2011-12 campaign.

Aguero’s hero status was already cemented but at the end of the following frustrating term, where the team finished runners-up in the league and FA Cup, he committed his future by signing a contract extension.

More silverware would follow over the ensuing years, with titles in 2014 and 2018 alongside three League Cup triumphs.

During the 2017-18 campaign, Aguero surpassed Eric Brook’s club record of 177 goals with a strike away to Napoli in the Champions League. Brook’s daughter Betty and club great Mike Summerbee would later present him with a prize for becoming City’s leading all-time goalscorer.

Injuries were starting to hamper the Argentinian now and after more League Cup and title success, it was announced the 2020-21 season would be his last at the Etihad.

A final appearance at home against Everton conjured up two further goals to bring Aguero’s overall tally for City up to 260 in a 5-0 thrashing of Everton before another Premier League crown was lifted.

He was denied further silverware following defeat in the Champions League final in his final outing for City before he joined Barcelona last summer, but discomfort in his chest saw him forced to retire in December.

Months earlier, Aguero had helped Argentina to Copa America success and was recognised by City in May with a stature unveiled outside the Etihad.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal