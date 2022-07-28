Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo wants release from last year of Man Utd deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo wants release from last year of Man Utd deal

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 7:28 am
Cristiano Ronaldo and his reported battle with Manchester United continues to be the subject of gossip, with the Daily Mail writing he has asked to be released from the final year of his £360,000-a-week contract after talks with the club failed (Martin Rickett/PA)
What the papers say

Cristiano Ronaldo and his reported battle with Manchester United continues to be the subject of speculation, with the Daily Mail writing he has asked to be released from the final year of his £360,000-a-week contract after talks with the club failed. The paper says the 37-year-old wants to be relinquished from his contract in order to be free to join a Champions League side. The Red Devils, however, are refusing to sell the Portugal superstar and reportedly claim they have received no offers for him.

The same paper says Nottingham Forest have placed Real Betis’ William Carvalho at the top of their list as they hunt for another midfielder. The 30-year-old Portugal international ‘s Betis contract is due to expire next summer after playing for the LaLiga side for four seasons.

Sevilla’s Jules Kounde heads the ball next to Wolverhampton Wanderer’s Adama Traore during the UEFA Europa League, Quarter Final match at the Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena, Duisburg
Barca and Chelsea are in a fierce contest to sign Sevilla’s Jules Kounde (left) (PA)

Elsewhere, the tug of war between Barcelona and Chelsea over Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde continues, with The Guardian reporting that Barca are ahead in the race after agreeing to a 50m euros (£41m) fee. The Blues had thought they had triumphed in the contest for the 23-year-old France defender before they were gazumped by the Spanish giant.

And the Daily Mirror reports via Cadena Ser that Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong has told his teammates he has no plans to leave the club this summer despite Manchester United’s pursuit of him. The 25-year-old is thought to have snubbed his former manager Erik ten Hag’s bid to bring him to Old Trafford in a deal worth £63million plus add-ons.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino walks the pitch after the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool
Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino is reportedly being chased by Juventus (Peter Byrne/PA)

Roberto Firmino: Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport reports Juventus are “very close” to a signing Liverpool’s 30-year-old Brazil forward.

Alex Grimaldo: The Spanish outlet Marca says Benfica have set a price of 20m euros (£16) for the 26-year-old Spain left-back amid interest from Manchester City.

