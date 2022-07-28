Goalkeeper David Marshall named new Hibernian team captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Goalkeeper David Marshall named new Hibernian team captain

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 10:54 am
David Marshall is Hibernian’s new skipper (Joe Giddens/PA)
Former Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has been named as Hibernian’s new team captain.

The recently-recruited 37-year-old will take over from long-serving skipper Paul Hanlon, who will continue to perform a leadership role as club captain.

Marshall, who joined earlier this summer on a two-year deal after leaving QPR, wore the armband for much of the ill-fated Premier Sports Cup campaign this month in the absence of injured defender Hanlon.

Ryan Porteous, 23, will be third in line to the captaincy as Lee Johnson continues to put his stamp on the team after being appointed Hibees boss in May.

“David Marshall will be our team captain,” the manager told Hibs’ website. “He is a player with extensive experience and is a well-respected figure in the dressing room.

“He has been captain for the majority of pre-season and has really impressed me both on and off the pitch in terms of those leadership qualities.

“To have a strong voice behind the defence will really help the team and will be very beneficial to achieving a good defensive record.

“Paul Hanlon will remain as our club captain. Obviously he is a stalwart of the club and is a player that is extremely trusted. Paul can advise players, young and old, both on and off the pitch and is a key part of our plans moving forward.

“When David and Paul are unavailable, then Ryan Porteous will assume captain responsibilities. Ryan is highly regarded within the club. We recognise his will to win and his leadership qualities. We look forward to helping him to develop and nurture his leadership skills.”

