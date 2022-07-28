Adele Nicoll hopes to complete unique double at Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Adele Nicoll hopes to complete unique double at Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 11:40 am
Adele Nicoll is hoping to secure a medal at the Commonwealth Games (Martin Rickett/PA)
Welsh shot putter Adele Nicoll is hoping to celebrate competing at the Winter Olympics and Commonwealth Games in the same year with a medal at Birmingham 2022.

Just over five months ago Nicoll was part of the Great Britain bobsleigh team at the Winter Olympics, having lost around 16 kilogrammes to secure a place at Beijing.

Nicoll returned from China to focus on athletics and last month added British Championships shot put gold to the bobsleigh World Cup silver medal she won in January.

“I’ve never wanted to be normal,” Nicoll told the PA news agency ahead of making her Commonwealth Games debut after missing out on selection for Glasgow 2014 and the Gold Coast four years ago.

“The combination of the two is quite difficult time-management wise, but you just have to be smart with the periodisation of your training.

“The events look very different from the outset, but essentially they are power events which involve strength and speed and that’s the kind of athlete I am.

“Goalsetting is so important when I look at the layout of the year ahead.”

Nicoll began her bobsleigh career in August 2020 after Team GB pilot Mica McNeill noticed her power in the shot put circle and contacted her via social media.

Muller UK Athletics Championships – Day Three – Manchester Regional Arena
Adele Nicoll is hoping for Commonwealth Games glory (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 25-year-old decided to give the sport a go and just over a year later made Great Britain’s World Cup bobsleigh squad.

She said: “I was offered opportunity at a time when I wasn’t in a great place with athletics.

“I was in this transition period from junior to senior, and that’s hard for a thrower as it involves heavier implements as well as coming up against older women.

“The last four to six years have been about taking steps on that ladder and sometimes you fall off. But being in bobsleigh has ignited my motivation and ambition to transfer back into athletics and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Nicoll has added a few kilos to her 77kgs bobsleigh frame – “I’ve got more muscle mass now and I’m undoubtedly in better shape” – and is excited not only for Birmingham but the desire to become a summer and winter Olympian.

Only a handful of UK athletes have competed in both Games, with sprinter Montell Douglas being the first British woman to do so by making the Beijing bobsleigh team after running the 100 metres at the 2008 summer Olympics.

“To compete at Paris 2024 and become a winter and summer Olympian is definitely one of my goals,” said Welshpool-born Nicoll, who represents Birchfield Harriers and will be on familiar ground in Birmingham.

“It’s been an unbelievable journey so far.

“But there’s no reason I can’t become a winter and summer Olympian with the potential I see.”

