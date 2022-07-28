Vitinho swaps Cercle Brugge for Championship challenge with Burnley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burnley have signed Brazilian right-back Vitinho from Cercle Brugge on a four-year deal.

The Clarets have paid an undisclosed fee to bring the 23-year-old to Turf Moor.

Vitinho has made over 70 appearances in the Belgian First Division and is happy to be taking the next step in his career.

He told the Sky Bet Championship club’s official website: “It’s a very exciting place to be.

“The players, the manager, the coaches, the training centre, it’s great for me and will only help me get better as a player.”

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany added: “He’s a quick and strong full-back, who will get forward and can defend well.”