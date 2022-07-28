Bradley Dack unlikely to start Blackburn’s season opener against QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bradley Dack unlikely to start Blackburn’s season opener against QPR

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 2:18 pm
Bradley Dack is unlikely to start for Blackburn against QPR (Isaac Parkin/PA).
Bradley Dack is unlikely to start for Blackburn in their Sky Bet Championship opener at home to QPR on Saturday.

New Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has indicated Dack, who missed much of last season with an ACL injury, is not yet fit enough to start, having played only once in pre-season, scoring in Rovers’ 1-0 friendly win over Lincoln last weekend.

Callum Brittain, Blackburn’s only senior summer signing, is set to make his debut, but the hosts will have to cope without a number of players who have left the club this summer, including Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell.

Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz is still at Ewood Park, though, despite speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League.

QPR also have a new boss in the form of Mick Beale, a former assistant to Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Aston Villa.

QPR’s four new signings will be hoping to make their debuts.

Defender Jake Clarke-Salter has arrived following his departure from Chelsea, forward Tyler Roberts has joined on loan from Leeds, midfielder Taylor Richards on loan from Brighton and full-back Kenneth Paal on a permanent deal from Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

Beale, who has regularly adopted a 4-3-3 system in pre-season, will be hoping his side can bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in their last friendly.

