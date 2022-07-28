Robbie Neilson has grand plans for Hearts as new season closes in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Robbie Neilson has grand plans for Hearts as new season closes in

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 3:06 pm
Robbie Neilson has extended his Hearts contract (Steve Welsh/PA)
Robbie Neilson has extended his Hearts contract (Steve Welsh/PA)

Robbie Neilson has targeted consistent qualification for European group-stage football as the key to helping Hearts meet their ambitions of mounting a title challenge.

Neilson has signed a new three-year contract at Tynecastle after helping the club to the Championship title, a Scottish Cup final and guaranteed group-stage football in the two years since returning for a second spell in charge.

Sporting director Joe Savage has publicly proclaimed his ambition of ending Celtic and Rangers’ title duopoly, which started in 1986, and Neilson feels Europe holds the key.

The 42-year-old, whose team open their cinch Premiership campaign at home to Ross County on Saturday, said: “We have to try and build over the next few years and I think the key for us is: can we continually get into European group-stage football?

“If we can that for two, three, four years, it allows us to build. There is no doubt that the gulf is massive but we want to try and keep cutting away at it and cutting away to try and get to an opportunity where we can actually mount a challenge.

“I’m not going to put a time limit on it, I think it’s going to be a process over a number of seasons.

“But the key one for us, can we continually get into European football, because that is ultimately where the club make the finances to allow us to improve the squad and the club as a whole and start bridging that gap.”

Neilson was heading into the final season of his contract but has pledged his future to 2025 along with assistants Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest.

“We have speaking about it for a couple of months now so to finally get it sorted is great, it allows us to focus on the season ahead,” he said.

“First and foremost I am really enjoying my time back at Hearts, it’s a fantastic club to be at. I am delighted to be here, the team has been doing really well, the board have been great, the Foundation (of Hearts) has been great, so it’s a great platform to build forward.

“The club came to me a couple of months ago to ask about renewing and I was absolutely delighted to do it.

“One of the key things in football is continuity and stability but it’s very limited in football. One of the reasons I came back here when I got asked is the continuity at the football club and with the owner at that time and now the Foundation.”

The financial benefits of playing eight European games before Christmas are obvious but Neilson knows he has to strengthen his squad.

Hearts have brought in five new players this summer as well as bringing back Alex Cochrane following a loan spell.

“If you look at Rangers and Celtic last year, the first-team squads were about 28-29 for each team and we ran with about 20,” Neilson said. “So we have to try and get closer to that.

“We are not going to get to that number but we would hope to get to 23 or 24 with a couple of younger ones added in. So we still have a couple of slots to fill.

“It’s been a bit quiet the last week or two but I think the next week or two it will start to kick off again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]