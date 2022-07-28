Max Wright injury blow for Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Max Wright injury blow for Harrogate

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 3:30 pm
Harrogate manager Simon Weaver has lost the services of new signing Max Wright through injury (John Walton/PA)
Harrogate manager Simon Weaver has lost the services of new signing Max Wright through injury (John Walton/PA)

Harrogate have been dealt a major injury blow before their Sky Bet League Two campaign kicks off against Swindon.

Summer signing Max Wright faces up to four months on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury during a pre-season friendly against Barnsley.

Town boss Simon Weaver had been impressed with Wright during his brief time at the club, but he now joins three other players on the casualty list.

Weaver will also be without Rory McArdle, Will Smith and captain Josh Falkingham for the Robins’ visit.

New signing Angus MacDonald will skipper Swindon following his recent arrival from Rotherham.

New boss Scott Lindsey has confirmed the 29-year-old defender as club captain, with Ben Gladwin taking on the vice-captaincy role.

Lindsey has reported no injury concerns for the long trip north, suggesting he will have plenty of tough selection choices.

The manager is still on the look-out for a potential new striker, but he is happy with his squad as Swindon look to go one better than last season when they missed out on promotion after reaching the play-offs.

