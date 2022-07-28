Giovanni van Bronckhorst feeling in a stronger position as Rangers manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst feeling in a stronger position as Rangers manager

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 3:32 pm
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst during a training session at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst during a training session at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow (Steve Welsh/PA)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst feels in a stronger position as Rangers manager than when he first started the role after getting the chance to know his players.

Van Bronckhorst had a strong start to his Ibrox career following the sudden departure of Steven Gerrard in November.

But a dip in form after New Year saw Rangers’ title challenge fade before they ended the campaign by reaching the Europa League final and winning the Scottish Cup.

The Dutchman has had the chance to put his stamp on the squad during a second transfer window and also get to know the players better ahead of his first full season which starts with a cinch Premiership trip to Livingston on Saturday.

Van Bronckhorst told Sky Sports News: “It’s always strange, or different, when you come in mid-season because you know the players but you also don’t know them because you never worked with them.

“It took a while to (get to) know the players. The players I had last season, I know very well now and we also had the five-week period when I can get to know more about the players that came in.

“For me it’s a better start than when I started in November. We had good weeks of training together and everyone is excited and focused to start the new season.”

Van Bronckhorst has lost Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey but the transfer fees have allowed him to reshape his squad.

Amad Diallo and Aaron Ramsey departed after struggling to make a major impact during loan spells while the club released defender Leon Balogun.

Van Bronckhorst feels his squad is in good shape after bringing in defenders John Souttar, Ben Davies and Ridvan Yilmaz, midfielders Malik Tillman and Tom Lawrence, plus attackers Antonio Colak and Rabbi Matondo.

“We have brought good players in and, with the qualities they possess, we can play many ways, depending on the opponent and how defensively they will play,” he said.

“I think we have enough quality to rotate and also make sure we have the best line-up against the opponent we are facing.”

