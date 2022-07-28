Jensen Weir one of eight new arrivals in line to start for Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jensen Weir one of eight new arrivals in line to start for Morecambe

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 3:36 pm
Jensen Weir, right, is in line for his Morecambe bow (John Walton/PA)
Jensen Weir will be available for Morecambe’s Sky Bet League One opener against Shrewsbury.

The Brighton loanee can fight for a place in the Shrimpers’ midfield, having made a season-long switch from the south coast.

Southampton loanee Caleb Watts can add further steel to Derek Adams’ midfield set-up too.

The likes of Donald Love and Farrend Rawson are also in line for competitive debuts, with Morecambe having made eight additions so far this summer.

Julien Dacosta can make his competitive bow for Shrewsbury at wing-back.

The Coventry loanee has made the switch for the coming campaign, with manager Steve Cotterill already impressed.

Dacosta’s arrival could prove timely this weekend, with Elliott Bennett a doubt due to a knock.

Midfielder Jordan Shipley could also start – another to make the move from Coventry but on a permanent deal.

