Wycombe start life without Adebayo Akinfenwa and David Stockdale against Burton

Wycombe start life without veterans Adebayo Akinfenwa and David Stockdale against Burton.

Forward Akinfenwa retired after the League One play-off final defeat to Sunderland at Wembley in May, while goalkeeper Stockdale joined promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the off-season.

Defender Anthony Stewart also departed in the summer, turning down a new deal to sign for Aberdeen.

Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth has revealed a new goalkeeper is imminent at the club, with D’Mani Mellor, Jasper Pattenden, Josh Blunkell, Christie Ward and Jack Young all joining the club and aiming to make Ainsworth’s XI.

Sam Hughes and Conor Shaughnessy are injury doubts for Burton.

The defenders are both struggling with muscle issues, with boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink hoping one of them will make the trip.

Hasselbaink has had a busy off season at the Pirelli Stadium, bringing in six players.

Davis Keillor-Dunn, Victor Adeboyejo, Calum Butcher, Tyler Onyango, Quevin Castro and Viljami Sinisalo will all be hoping to have done enough to start the season opener.