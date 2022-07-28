Cambridge begin life without Wes Hoolahan as they take on MK Dons at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cambridge begin life without Wes Hoolahan as they take on MK Dons at home

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 4:56 pm
Wes Hoolahan has been an integral part of Cambridge’s success over the last two seasons (Joe Giddens/PA)
Cambridge begin their Sky Bet League One campaign at home to MK Dons on Saturday and in the process start life without talisman Wes Hoolahan.

The former Republic of Ireland international has been an integral player for the U’s during the past two seasons, helping them win promotion to the third tier in 2021 before he had a big hand in them consolidating last term.

Boss Mark Bonner decided to let the playmaker go at the end of the previous campaign ahead of his 40th birthday and also saw the influential Jack Iredale depart this summer after he turned down a new deal.

A number of new signings have been made, including Saikou Janneh and Brandon Haunstrup, but Mamadou Jobe is an early addition to the treatment table following an injury sustained against Norwich in pre-season.

MK Dons missed out on promotion in the play-offs last season but have gone through a huge turnover of their playing personnel.

Manager Liam Manning has let 13 players move on with Harry Darling and Scott Twine sold to Swansea and Burnley respectively for significant fees.

The Buckinghamshire-based club have made almost as many signings with 12 in total including the likes of Nathan Holland, Bradley Johnson and Will Grigg.

It means a whole host of debuts are in the pipeline for this weekend at the Abbey Stadium, especially with Daniel Harvie (knee), Tennai Watson (hamstring) and Mo Eisa (ankle) absent for the visitors.

