Lewis Hamilton hails retiring Sebastian Vettel – Thursday's sporting social By Press Association July 28, 2022, 5:52 pm Lewis Hamilton, left, has paid tribute to the retiring Sebastian Vettel (Martin Rickett/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 28. Football Marcus Rashford enjoyed himself. Love what you do ⚽️😍 pic.twitter.com/9oJT1UY9B1— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 28, 2022 Harry Maguire worked hard. Everton got their man. Officially a Blue! 🔵Welcome to Everton, @dwightmcneil! pic.twitter.com/3GztiWtHDb— Everton (@Everton) July 28, 2022 Wilfried Zaha delved into the archives. Crazy throwback as we got promoted the next season ! All about the mindset 🧠 https://t.co/6fffnAzbuh— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) July 28, 2022 And had a message on his boots. The boots 🤝❤️💙 @wilfriedzaha #CPFC pic.twitter.com/LH1pXMsYNg— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 28, 2022 The Ramsey brothers had a grapple. Brotherly love. 🥰 @JacobRamsey28 x @AaronRamseyx pic.twitter.com/p3GNis1UHo— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 28, 2022 Jamie Vardy enjoyed media day. Formula One Sebastian Vettel called time on his F1 career. NEWS: Sebastian Vettel will retire from #F1 at the end of the 2022 season, bringing one of the greatest careers in the history of the sport to a close.Read more from Sebastian, Lawrence Stroll and Mike Krack. ⬇️— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 28, 2022 Seb, it's been an honour to call you a competitor and an ever greater honour to call you my friend. Leaving this sport better than you found it is always the goal. I have no doubt that whatever comes next for you will be exciting, meaningful, and rewarding. Love you, man. pic.twitter.com/eHVmOpov2m— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 28, 2022 Cricket The trailer for Ben Stokes' documentary was released. August 26th 🎥🍿pic.twitter.com/OMNe6MUa6s— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 28, 2022 Eoin Morgan and Co were on the golf course. Brilliant afternoon @ValeResortGolf Thank you for having us ⛳️ https://t.co/plJGqxv74s— Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) July 28, 2022 Sam Billings enjoyed a nice view. Sachin Tendulkar hailed India's success. Congratulations to @SDhawan25 and the Indian team 🇮🇳 for the clean sweep in the ODI series.Some brilliant performances from several individuals. Good to see the youngsters making most of the opportunities. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/3qItfCR0ds— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 28, 2022