Wigan check on fitness of Charlie Wyke ahead of Championship game with Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wigan check on fitness of Charlie Wyke ahead of Championship game with Preston

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 6:26 pm
Charlie Wyke (right) is an injury doubt for Wigan (Tess Derry/PA)
Charlie Wyke (right) is an injury doubt for Wigan (Tess Derry/PA)

Newly-promoted Wigan will check on the fitness of forward Charlie Wyke ahead of their Sky Bet Championship opener against Preston.

Wyke was due to have a scan after missing Latics’ final pre-season friendly against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend with a knock.

Midfielder Gwion Edwards is likely to miss out after suffering an Achilles injury early in the pre-season.

Fellow midfielder Jordan Cousins has been ruled out until October with a torn thigh muscle.

Preston are set to hand debuts to a number of new signings.

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, brought in from Newcastle, looks set to feature after playing a prominent role in pre-season.

Fellow new signings Robbie Brady and Ben Woodburn could also be in contention after catching the eye during friendlies.

Striker Troy Parrott and wing-back Alvaro Fernandez, signed on loan from Tottenham and Manchester United this week, are also options.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal