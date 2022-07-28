Wigan check on fitness of Charlie Wyke ahead of Championship game with Preston By Press Association July 28, 2022, 6:26 pm Charlie Wyke (right) is an injury doubt for Wigan (Tess Derry/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Newly-promoted Wigan will check on the fitness of forward Charlie Wyke ahead of their Sky Bet Championship opener against Preston. Wyke was due to have a scan after missing Latics’ final pre-season friendly against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend with a knock. Midfielder Gwion Edwards is likely to miss out after suffering an Achilles injury early in the pre-season. Fellow midfielder Jordan Cousins has been ruled out until October with a torn thigh muscle. Preston are set to hand debuts to a number of new signings. Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, brought in from Newcastle, looks set to feature after playing a prominent role in pre-season. Fellow new signings Robbie Brady and Ben Woodburn could also be in contention after catching the eye during friendlies. Striker Troy Parrott and wing-back Alvaro Fernandez, signed on loan from Tottenham and Manchester United this week, are also options. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Billy Dodds ranks Premier Sports Cup run ahead of big-gun clash for Caley Thistle Versatile signings fit bill perfectly for Caley Thistle, says head coach Billy Dodds Burnley sign Samuel Bastien from Standard Liege for undisclosed fee Preston sign former Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn