National League side Oldham taken over by local businessman Frank Rothwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

National League side Oldham taken over by local businessman Frank Rothwell

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 6:40 pm
Oldham have been taken over by a local businessman (Mike Egerton/PA)
Oldham have been taken over by a local businessman (Mike Egerton/PA)

Troubled National League side Oldham have been taken over by local businessman Frank Rothwell.

The Latics were relegated from the Football League for the first time in 115 years last season amid angry fan protests at how the club was being run.

Owners Abdallah Lemsagam and Simon Blitz have agreed to sell to Rothwell, who has also secured a deal to buy the Boundary Park stadium.

A statement on Oldham’s website read: “Following the conclusion of negotiations with Abdallah Lemsagam and Simon Blitz, the sale of Oldham Athletic AFC can now be confirmed.

“We are also at an advanced stage to purchase Boundary Park stadium, hopefully within the course of the next week.

“Headed by our new chairman, Frank Rothwell, the Oldham-based owner and founder of Manchester Cabins which has long-standing local ties, the deal will ensure that the club and stadium will be consolidated under one ownership.

“This is a significant and hugely exciting development in the proud history of Oldham Athletic and ensures the club can now approach the new season and beyond with a genuine sense of anticipation.”

The Latics begin their National League campaign against AFC Fylde on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal