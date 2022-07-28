Wolves’ Canada international Theo Corbeanu joins Blackpool on season-long loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wolves’ Canada international Theo Corbeanu joins Blackpool on season-long loan

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 7:24 pm
Theo Corbeanu has linked up with Blackpool (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Theo Corbeanu has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan after signing a new four-year deal at parent club Wolves.

The 20-year-old Canada international had temporary stays at League One sides Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons last season.

Corbeanu told Blackpool’s official website: “This is a club with a lot of history and big ambitions. I’m really excited to get started here.

“I’m now looking forward to playing here in front of all the fans, trying to make a name for myself and helping Blackpool get in a good position for the season.”

Blackpool head coach Michael Appleton added: “We are delighted to have Theo on board. He’s a player that I’ve personally tried to sign a couple of times over the last 18 months or so.

“He’s got clear quality and he can play on either side, so he gives us options. Theo’s also got aspirations of playing in the World Cup with Canada and doing well with them.

“He’s very direct, sees a pass and has an eye for goal. We’re all looking forward to working with him.”

