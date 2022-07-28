Graham Alexander knows Motherwell need to make improvements after European exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Alexander knows Motherwell need to make improvements after European exit

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 11:02 pm
Graham Alexander’s side lost to Sligo (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Graham Alexander’s side lost to Sligo (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Graham Alexander believes Motherwell’s Europa Conference League exit at the hands of Irish side Sligo Rovers on a 3-0 aggregate could be a reality check.

The Steelmen trailed 1-0 from the first leg of the second-qualifying round at Fir Park and soon found themselves behind in The Showgrounds when Sligo defender Shane Blaney curled in a long-distance free-kick in the fourth minute.

Well’s performance lacked conviction and quality and in added time home substitute Max Mata added a second to compound their misery and they now have to get ready for their cinch Premiership opener against St Mirren on Sunday.

Alexander told the club’s official Twitter account: “We have to be honest with ourselves and take the criticism that is coming our way because I don’t think we have been good enough tonight and we have to deal with that first and then we have to focus on the game on Sunday.

“It is our first league game of the season so there is so much to look forward to but we also need to understand that we need to improve in certain aspects of the game.

“Sometimes you get a couple of reality checks at the start of a season or campaign because the competitive edge comes to it after the pre-season friendlies and then you learn a little bit more about what you need to compete over the course of a season and in the two games we have seen where we need to try to improve.”

Alexander admitted the defeat was “as disappointing as you can get”.

He said: “We worked so hard for 10 or 11 months last season to get to this stage, for it to end abruptly is a massive disappointment for us, there is no hiding from that fact.

“We gave ourselves a difficult task by losing 1-0 at home but by no means was it beyond our reach to come here tonight and win but obviously losing the goal so early created an atmosphere and environment that made it extremely difficult for us and Sligo defended exceptionally well.

“I thought we were a little bit naive in certain situations and we have paid the price.”

