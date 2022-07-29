Football rumours: Kieran Trippier reveals how close he came to joining Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Kieran Trippier reveals how close he came to joining Man Utd

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 7:12 am
Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier has spoken about interest in him (Owen Humprheys/PA)
Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier has spoken about interest in him (Owen Humprheys/PA)

What the papers say

Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier has revealed how close he came to signing with Manchester United before opting for his current club, the Daily Mirror reports. The 31-year-old said he was under no pressure to leave Atletico Madrid when the Old Trafford giants showed interest in him.

The same paper says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta decided to leave goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 30, central defender Pablo Mari, 28, and right-back Hector Bellerin, 27, out of his side’s pre-season behind-closed-doors friendly match against Brentford. According to the Mirror, all three are “seemingly close” to transfer exits.

Scotland’s Jack Hendry celebrates after assisting team-mate Scott McTominay (not pictured) score their side’s third goal of the game during the FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at Hampden Park, Glasgow
Scotland’s Jack Hendry (Jane Barlow/PA)

Elsewhere, Burnley have made an offer for Scotland centre-back Jack Hendry at Bruges. The Daily Mail writes that Clarets boss Vincent Kompany is keen to strengthen his squad after losing several players to top-flight sides since Burnley’s relegation to the Championship and hopes to lure the 27-year-old to Turf Moor. And The Sun says Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta has received assurances from Barcelona that they still intend to seal his transfer amid ongoing talks. There has been no official agreement between the Blues and Spanish giants, but Nou Camp boss Xavi is reportedly not backing down from signing the 32-year-old right-back.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez warms up ahead of the Premier League match at the John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield
Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Alexis Sanchez: The French outlet L’Equipe reports Marseille have begun talks over signing the 33-year-old Chile forward from Inter Milan.

Filip Kostic: 90min writes West Ham are continuing talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over signing the 29-year-old Serbia international who can play as a left wing-back or left winger.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal