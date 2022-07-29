Callum Davidson confident of St Johnstone improvement but survival the priority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Callum Davidson confident of St Johnstone improvement but survival the priority

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 10:22 am
Callum Davidson is optimistic about the season ahead (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson is optimistic about the season ahead (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum Davidson is confident this season will see an improvement from St Johnstone, although the manager admits their primary objective is to survive in the cinch Premiership.

After finishing in the top six for nine out of the previous 10 campaigns, Saints endured a grim 2021-22 as they sat bottom of the table for long periods before eventually securing their safety with victory over Inverness in the play-off final in May.

Asked what success will look like for the Perth side this season, Davidson – whose team are one of the favourites to finish bottom – said: “Staying up. We want good cup runs but first and foremost we have to stay in the league.

“That always sounds negative but we’ve always said it at this club for as long as I can remember. We need to make sure we start the season well and give ourselves an opportunity to score some goals and push ourselves as high up the league as we can.

“For me, it’s about playing with enthusiasm and positivity, and giving the supporters something to shout about. I hope this season’s better than the last one or I won’t be sitting here. I’m confident. I think we’ve got a good squad together.”

Davidson has lost some big characters like Shaun Rooney, Zander Clark, Jamie McCart and Liam Craig over the summer but he is happy with his recruitment so far and believes he has signed players in the mould of those who have brought relative success to the club in previous seasons.

“It’s been quite a big turnover and it’s hard to get players in but I’m pleased with the ones we’ve got in,” he said. “I think we’ve got a real good attacking threat now.

“We’ve got a good balance as well – we’ve got some experienced boys in to replace the ones we’ve lost and we’ve got some young players in too. We’ve signed some slightly older ones who have got good experience at bigger clubs and know what it takes. They can help the younger ones.

“I think if I went and signed too many young players from England or other places, it would be hard to build that squad nucleus. To me that’s one of the most important things. That’s been the success of this club over the past 10 years, so I didn’t want to veer too far away from that.

“We’ve got a few injuries at the moment and we want to get our long-termers back soon and, with that, the squad will be pretty strong and we’ll be in a good place.”

After suffering a Premier Sports Cup exit, Saints kick off their league campaign on Saturday at home to a Hibernian side who have also undergone significant transformation under new manager Lee Johnson over the summer.

“Hibs are a little bit unknown,” said Davidson. “They’re one of the teams that have signed a lot of players so we’ve done as much research as we can on them.

“I expect a really tough, tight game. For me, it’s about what we do with and, most importantly, without the ball and give ourselves a chance to win. It’s going to be a really tough league so it’s really important we start well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal