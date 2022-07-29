On This Day in 2015: Famed racing commentator Sir Peter O’Sullevan dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On This Day in 2015: Famed racing commentator Sir Peter O’Sullevan dies

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 10:28 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 11:08 am
Peter O’Sullevan died on this day in 2015 (Julien Behal/PA)
Peter O’Sullevan died on this day in 2015 (Julien Behal/PA)

Famed racing commentator Sir Peter O’Sullevan died at home in London after a long illness on this day in 2015.

O’Sullevan, known as “the voice of racing” was 97 years of age and enjoyed a long and illustrious career.

He was the main racing commentator for the BBC from 1948 until 1997, calling 50 Grand Nationals before his retirement.

Known for his sharp mind, even well into his later life, he had a delivery like no other and his description of the 1977 Grand National, which was Red Rum’s famous third success, and Desert Orchid’s popular Cheltenham Gold Cup victory in 1989 will never be forgotten.

He was awarded a knighthood before his 50th and final Grand National commentary and even until just before his death was still a regular visitor to the Cheltenham Festival. His work continued as he raised millions of pounds for charities.

He also worked for the Daily Express and the PA news agency as a racing journalist.

The BBC’s director of sport at the time Barbara Slater said: “Synonymous with the sport, his distinctive commentary graced many of racing’s historic moments – from Red Rum’s Grand National victories to Desert Orchid’s extraordinary Gold Cup triumph.

“Peter was a legendary commentator and will be greatly missed.”

