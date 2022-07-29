Rob Edwards to take charge of first Watford game against Sheffield United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rob Edwards to take charge of first Watford game against Sheffield United

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 11:02 am
Rob Edwards takes charge of Watford for the first time on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rob Edwards will take charge of new-look Watford for the first time against Sheffield United.

The 39-year-old left Forest Green to succeed Roy Hodgson at Vicarage Road and has seen plenty of players depart, including Ben Foster, Kiko Femenia, Josh King, Moussa Sissoko, Andre Gray and Cucho Hernandez.

Forwards Vakoun Bayo and Rey Manaj have joined this summer, as well as goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

Watford also have the likes of Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr, Dan Gosling, Tom Cleverley, Craig Cathcart and Daniel Bachmann still in their ranks.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is without several players.

Right-back Jayden Bogle is still recovering from knee surgery, while goalkeeper Adam Davies (thigh) and new signing Tommy Doyle (knee) are out.

Strikers Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie are edging ever closer to a return and could feature against the Hornets.

Ciaran Clark has joined on loan from Newcastle, fellow defender Anel Ahmedhodzic signed a permanent deal and forward Reda Khadra also arrived at Bramall Lane on a temporary deal.

