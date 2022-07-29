Rob Edwards to take charge of first Watford game against Sheffield United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rob Edwards will take charge of new-look Watford for the first time against Sheffield United.

The 39-year-old left Forest Green to succeed Roy Hodgson at Vicarage Road and has seen plenty of players depart, including Ben Foster, Kiko Femenia, Josh King, Moussa Sissoko, Andre Gray and Cucho Hernandez.

Forwards Vakoun Bayo and Rey Manaj have joined this summer, as well as goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

Watford also have the likes of Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr, Dan Gosling, Tom Cleverley, Craig Cathcart and Daniel Bachmann still in their ranks.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is without several players.

Right-back Jayden Bogle is still recovering from knee surgery, while goalkeeper Adam Davies (thigh) and new signing Tommy Doyle (knee) are out.

Strikers Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie are edging ever closer to a return and could feature against the Hornets.

Ciaran Clark has joined on loan from Newcastle, fellow defender Anel Ahmedhodzic signed a permanent deal and forward Reda Khadra also arrived at Bramall Lane on a temporary deal.