It’s going to be epic – Stamford Bridge and Anfield to host WSL games

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 11:26 am
Chelsea drew a crowd of more than 25,000 when they faced Tottenham at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)
The Women’s Super League looks set to capitalise on the success of the Lionesses’ remarkable run to the Euro 2022 final with two marquee matches announced.

Chelsea will open their title defence at Stamford Bridge on September 11, while Liverpool will celebrate their promotion to the top flight with a return of the Merseyside derby to Anfield on September 25.

It will mark the first time since November 2019 that the Reds have played a WSL contest at the stadium after attracting more than 23,000 for the last outing, when Lucy Graham netted the winner in Everton’s 1-0 win.

Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey, who played in that match, said: “It’s a special thing to play at Anfield. Not everyone gets to do that. We got a great support there last time so hopefully we get the same again.

“That buzz from the crowd was unbelievable, that roar trying to get us over the line – it’s going to be epic!

“Hopefully I get the chance to lead the team out. It’s the pinnacle isn’t it? Leading your team out at Anfield for a Merseyside derby – it doesn’t get better than that!”

Emma Hayes’ Blues, meanwhile, will face London rivals West Ham to begin their chase for a record fourth consecutive league title, in one of three matches selected for television broadcast on the opening weekend.

Chelsea, whose 2019 season opener at Stamford Bridge drew a crowd of over 25,000, will also be shown on the BBC in the second of the league’s three-year broadcast deal with the BBC and Sky Sports, thought to be worth about £24million.

Sky Sports, meanwhile, will carry Tottenham versus Manchester United in the season-opener, with kick-off at 12:30pm on September 10, and will also air Manchester City’s home clash against last year’s runners-up Arsenal at 7pm on September 11.

