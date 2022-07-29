Liverpool without injured pair Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota in Community Shield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

FA Cup winners Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Diogo Jota as they face Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield at the King Power Stadium.

Alisson has had an abdominal problem and with, Caoimhin Kelleher also injured, third-choice Adrian could play.

Jota will miss the start of the season with a hamstring injury while there are also doubts over Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and new signing Calvin Ramsay. Darwin Nunez could make his debut.

City defender Aymeric Laporte is out after undergoing knee surgery during the summer and could miss the first month of the campaign.

Star summer signings Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips could make their debuts.

Manager Pep Guardiola could also take the opportunity to look at two other new recruits in goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and forward Julian Alvarez.

Liverpool provisional squad: Adrian, Hughes, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Morton, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Nunez, Carvalho, Firmino, Salah, Diaz, Mabaya, Bajcetic.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Ortega, Carson, Walker, Lewis, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Dias, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand, Rodri, Phillips, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Mahrez, Grealish, McAtee, Silva, Palmer, Alvarez, Haaland, Delap.