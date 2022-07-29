Hull injuries mount up ahead of season opener against Bristol City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hull head coach Shota Arveladze has a number of injury problems ahead of the season opener against Bristol City.

Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter is a doubt with a finger injury and new signing Dogukan Sinik is awaiting the results of an MRI scan after suffering a calf problem in training.

Defenders Brandon Fleming and Josh Emmanuel are also sidelined, while Mallik Wilks and Ryan Longman both missed the pre-season defeats to Leicester and Peterborough.

James Scott is continuing to recover from shin splints and Adama Traore is sidelined until at least Christmas with a hamstring problem suffered in his first training session with the club.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson could have wing-back Kane Wilson available for the trip to Hull.

Wilson returned to training this week after missing City’s final pre-season game with a minor injury.

Fellow wing-back Cam Pring has also rejoined the first-team group after missing most of pre-season with a knee issue.

However, striker Antoine Semenyo and defender Tomas Kalas have been ruled out of the season opener.