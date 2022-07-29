‘It has been an honour and a privilege’ – Celtic chairman Ian Bankier to retire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celtic chairman Ian Bankier is to retire at the end of the year.

Bankier joined the board in the summer of 2011 and became chairman later that year.

A club statement read: “Over the next few months, Ian will work closely with the club on a period of smooth transition, with his successor being announced in due course.”

Bankier added: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the club I will always love, as chairman, for more than 10 years.

“Our aim was always to deliver success on and off the pitch and, above all, to give Celtic fans a club they could be proud of.

“During this time, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with so many fantastic people who have had Celtic in their hearts and worked so hard for our club.”

Principal shareholder Dermot Desmond thanked Bankier for his contribution.

“Ian has provided great counsel and stability across a sustained period of growth and success for the club, and I wish Ian and his family well for the future,” the Irishman added.

“We will ensure that we work very closely with Ian over the next few months to deliver a smooth and effective transition prior to announcing his successor.”