‘It has been an honour and a privilege’ – Celtic chairman Ian Bankier to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘It has been an honour and a privilege’ – Celtic chairman Ian Bankier to retire

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 4:38 pm
Ian Bankier is to leave Celtic (Andrew MIlligan/PA)
Ian Bankier is to leave Celtic (Andrew MIlligan/PA)

Celtic chairman Ian Bankier is to retire at the end of the year.

Bankier joined the board in the summer of 2011 and became chairman later that year.

A club statement read: “Over the next few months, Ian will work closely with the club on a period of smooth transition, with his successor being announced in due course.”

Bankier added: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the club I will always love, as chairman, for more than 10 years.

“Our aim was always to deliver success on and off the pitch and, above all, to give Celtic fans a club they could be proud of.

“During this time, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with so many fantastic people who have had Celtic in their hearts and worked so hard for our club.”

Principal shareholder Dermot Desmond thanked Bankier for his contribution.

“Ian has provided great counsel and stability across a sustained period of growth and success for the club, and I wish Ian and his family well for the future,” the Irishman added.

“We will ensure that we work very closely with Ian over the next few months to deliver a smooth and effective transition prior to announcing his successor.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]