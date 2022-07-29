Ange Postecoglou expects more transfer activity at Celtic before window closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou expects more transfer activity at Celtic before window closes

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 4:52 pm
Ange Postecoglou is pleased with Celtic’s recruitment so far (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ange Postecoglou is pleased with Celtic’s recruitment so far (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ange Postecoglou insists Celtic have already achieved their key recruitment objectives this summer, but he admits there is still likely to be more transfer activity before the window closes.

The Hoops have signed last season’s loan stars Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers on permanent deals, while also bolstering the squad with keeper Benjamin Siegrist, left-back Alexandro Bernabei, centre-back Moritz Jenz and midfielder Aaron Mooy in good time for Sunday’s cinch Premiership opener at home to Aberdeen.

With a month to go until the transfer deadline, Postecoglou anticipates more business at Parkhead.

“We’re happy with the ones we’ve brought in,” said the manager. “There were some areas I felt we needed strengthening from a squad perspective: goalkeeper, left-back, centre-back and midfield were definitely areas that I wanted to make us a bit stronger and more robust and it’s great we’ve done that.

“Re-signing Jota and Cameron on permanent deals was also an important part of what we are trying to build. I’m pleased with where we’re at but there’s still four weeks of the window open and we’ll still be active and agile to see where we can strengthen.

“There will be some outgoings and some opportunities potentially to bring others in but there’s nothing set in stone with that. Where we sit right now, we’ve done the crucial bits I thought we needed to do and, if there are some areas we can still improve on in the next couple of weeks, we will.”

Postecoglou admits 23-year-old winger Mikey Johnston could be loaned out.

“Yeah, potentially,” he said. “We’re working with Mikey on that. There’s definitely a talented footballer there but sometimes you just need a different environment to help that happen.

“I just think for him and his career, maybe some time away playing in a different environment can help bring out all the potential we know he has.

“He’s been unlucky with injuries but this pre-season he hasn’t missed a session and he’s been great. We’re working hard to see whether we can facilitate something with him.”

Celtic kick off their Premiership title defence this weekend with everyone available except Carl Starfelt, who is short of match fitness after a hamstring injury, and Yosuke Ideguchi, who has a leg gash.

Postecoglou is delighted to be entering the new campaign with his squad in a far more settled state than a year ago, when he was having to oversee a major transition in his opening weeks in the job.

“If you wind the clock back 12 months, it was pretty chaotic,” he said. “We were going into the first game having signed some players but they were in quarantine, others were still flying in and others hadn’t even signed yet.

“Pre-season was pretty frenetic with Champions League qualifiers as well. It’s a different feel this year. The fact we’re champions I don’t think is the biggest difference. The biggest difference is that we’re more settled and we’ve had a different pre-season.”

Postecoglou is anticipating another exhilarating campaign for his side.

“We’ll enjoy the ride,” he said. “We had our ups and downs last year but we stuck together and as I always say it’s how you feel after you get off the roller-coaster that’s important.

“I think most people enjoyed the ride last year. I’m sure we’ll have our ups and downs again this year but hopefully at the end everyone gets off and says ‘that was a hell of a ride, let’s go again’.”

